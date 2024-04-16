RIYADH — The Criminal Investigation and Search Department of the Riyadh Region Police have arrested two Pakistani residents involved in a significant drug trafficking operation.



The suspects were reportedly using a residential unit as a base to distribute 13,000 narcotic tablets.



Following their arrest, the individuals underwent legal procedures and have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further action.



In light of this incident, security authorities are urged citizens and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or trafficking.



Reports can be made by contacting 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, or 999 in other areas of the Kingdom.



Additionally, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) can be reached at 995, or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa for confidential reporting.

