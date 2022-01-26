UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority announced on Wednesday that it would lift restrictions on entry for passengers from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.