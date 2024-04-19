More than 60 Pakistani passengers, who were stranded at Dubai International (DXB) airport due to flight cancellations, were able to travel on two different flights on Thursday, authorities said.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate Dubai, visited DXB on Thursday, distributing food, medicine, milk, and other necessities to Pakistani families who were waiting at the airport due to delayed flights.

