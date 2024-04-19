DUBAI: flydubai has adjusted its schedule for tomorrow (19 April) and there have been further flight cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport.

‘’ We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the operational challenges, according to the company's spokesperson.

In its travel advisory for passengers, the air carrier says

Our operating flights continue to experience some delays

Before setting off for the airport, please check the flight status on flydubai.com

Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a refund. To make a new booking passengers can go flydubai.com

Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options

Passengers with onward connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice

Check in online before you leave for the airport

Allow significant extra time for your journey to the airport and carefully plan your route

The airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early ahead of your flight

As we expect your journey time and processing time at the airport to be longer than usual, we recommend packing a snack and a bottle of water as you may need it



