DUBAI: flydubai has adjusted its schedule for tomorrow (19 April) and there have been further flight cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport.
‘’ We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the operational challenges, according to the company's spokesperson.
In its travel advisory for passengers, the air carrier says
- Our operating flights continue to experience some delays
- Before setting off for the airport, please check the flight status on flydubai.com
- Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a refund. To make a new booking passengers can go flydubai.com
- Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options
- Passengers with onward connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice
- Check in online before you leave for the airport
- Allow significant extra time for your journey to the airport and carefully plan your route
- The airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early ahead of your flight
- As we expect your journey time and processing time at the airport to be longer than usual, we recommend packing a snack and a bottle of water as you may need it