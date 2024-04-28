This announcement was made by Antonio Garcia, the Honduran deputy minister of foreign affairs for consular affairs and immigration, on the social media platform "X."

The visa exemption decision follows a meeting in Tegucigalpa between Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuriji, and his Honduran counterpart, Enrique Reina.

During their discussions, both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing tourism between the two nations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).