This announcement was made by Antonio Garcia, the Honduran deputy minister of foreign affairs for consular affairs and immigration, on the social media platform "X."
The visa exemption decision follows a meeting in Tegucigalpa between Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuriji, and his Honduran counterpart, Enrique Reina.
During their discussions, both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing tourism between the two nations.
