Abu Dhabi announced on Friday a new set of COVID-19 protocols amid surging cases, which touched the 3,000-mark for the first time in nearly one year.

The new measures have been updated by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and will apply to individuals who test positive for the virus or are a close contact, to ensure the health and safety of the public, the emirate’s media office confirmed.

The update includes guidelines for people who belong to high-risk categories , as well as residents who experience mild and medium symptoms and don’t have any chronic disease.

If the PCR test result is positive, people in the high-risk categories are advised to visit one of the designated COVID-19 prime assessment centres for medical assessment and isolation measures.

They will be asked to isolate until they get two negative results 24 hours apart. The other option for high-risk individuals is to take a PCR test on days 8 and 10 and complete the 10-day isolation, with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation.

For individuals who are not high risk and with medium or mild symptoms and no chronic illness, a retest should be done at any health facility in Abu Dhabi and continue to isolate.

Those who test positive will be contacted by a specialist regarding isolation procedures. If the result is negative, they can resume activities.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention recorded 3,068 new cases in the UAE on Friday, the highest since February 2021.

