PureHealth, the healthcare platform listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has partnered with the US-based Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to launch a paediatrics centre in the UAE capital.

PureHealth, along with subsidiary Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), state the collaboration is poised to establish a Paediatric Centre of Excellence to establish the UAE as a leading healthcare destination.

The hospital launch follows on an earlier approval by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to establish a specialised medical city dedicated to the health of women and children.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

Bindu.rai@lseg.com