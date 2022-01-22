JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities are continuing their health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Jeddah municipality carried out 2,833 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 43 violations.

Authorities closed 26 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number, or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.

