MUSCAT: A progressive bank that is aligned with the national goals of building a knowledge-based economy, Bank Nizwa has remained committed to contributing to the education sector through various meaningful partnerships. Recently, the bank signed an MoU with Paradise Valley Private School (PVPS), an inclusive school where children with learning difficulties study together with mainstream children, to offer Sharia-compliant financing options to its customers.

The agreement was signed between Arif al Zaabi, AGM – Retail Banking of Bank Nizwa, and Mahesh Verma and Khalid al Qassabi, Directors of PVPS.

Commenting on the partnership, Al Zaabi, said, “The youth of today are the future of Oman and knowledge is the most powerful tool they can equip themselves with in order to better prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. Aligning itself to Oman Vision 2040 and the emphasis it places on the education sector, Bank Nizwa has been dedicated to empowering the youth.

“We are delighted to join hands with PVPS and offer a range of Sharia-compliant finance facilities to ensure that the learning journeys of students remain uncompromised. The inclusive system of education followed in PVPS will cater to the social, emotional and academic needs of students with varying abilities and help them unlock their true potential.

“By helping build a knowledge-based economy where individuals reserve the skills and capabilities to drive transformational change, Bank Nizwa seeks to achieve sustainable progress in the country.”

As per the agreement, Bank Nizwa and PVPS will mutually promote the various finance facilities that the bank’s customers can avail of. Focusing on simple, quick and hassle-free financing, Bank Nizwa ensures the entire journey to avail the finance is as seamless as possible.

While PVPS submits a quote to Bank Nizwa, individuals seeking to secure finance from the bank will also need to submit all the documents required for credit assessment. Bank Nizwa will assess the individual’s creditworthiness and communicate the same to PVPS and the applicant, once the financing is approved.

Students will then be granted admission to the programme.

PVPS and their academic partners Pallavan Learning Systems recognise the different learning styles and abilities of students and create responsive and innovative systems to develop their interests while making learning fun, interactive and seamless.

To further aid in the learning process, the school follows the Five Areas of Development (cerebral, physical, social, emotional and ethical) and has various professionals including special educator, occupational, speech and physical therapists to help children overcome various challenges.

