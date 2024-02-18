Muscat – Ministry of Education has declared Sunday, February 25 a holiday for all educational institutions, including public and private schools in celebration of Omani Teacher’s Day.

This announcement follows Royal Orders issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik designating February 24 as a day off for educators and administrative staff in the educational sector.

The ministry further stated that if February 24 falls on a weekend or any scheduled day off, the holiday will be observed on an alternative day. Consequently, February 25 has been chosen as the holiday this year.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).