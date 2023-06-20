Egypt and Alegria are planning to install two new submarine cables to link both countries, which will be operational by 2025, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Amr Talaat said on June 19th.

This will bring the total number of submarine cables linking the two countries to four, the minister added.

Talaat’s announcement came during a meeting with the Algerian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Karim Bibi Triki, where they discussed ways of boosting communications and information technology cooperation.

Triki praised Egyptian efforts to develop the infrastructure of telecommunications networks in Egypt, expressing hopes to set features for joint cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

