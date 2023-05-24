Tunisia - Minister of Justice, Leila Jaffel, has called for a "broad global consensus" capable of driving the development of a global, comprehensive and effective strategy, to address the growing threat of terrorism and the socio-economic impact of this almost global phenomenon on the future of States.

This global strategy designed to curbing the phenomenon of violent extremism and drying up the financing of terrorism, must operate in accordance with the national legislation of States and in harmony with the rights and obligations arising from the international, regional and bilateral conventions ratified in this field, said the Minister of Justice.

She was speaking at a regional workshop held in Hammamet from May 23 to 25 on the theme of "Combating terrorism and arms trafficking", which was attended by a number of experts and specialists from 19 Arab countries and a number of international organisations.

The Minister reviewed the issues and challenges relating to the perennial question of how to curb the financing of terrorism.

She said this issue is particularly relevant today with the emergence of transnational criminal networks that often manage to evade the security systems of States.

Leila Jaffel urged countries around the world to strengthen judicial and security cooperation and to increase the exchange of data and expertise in this area.

Suspicious financial transactions and illegal activities linked to terrorism are undoubtedly the main source of funding for terrorist groups, especially with the emergence of cryptocurrencies, the Minister said, calling for close coordination among States' financial institutions in tracking legal and natural persons whose financial activities are illegal and suspicious.

