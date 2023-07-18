Tunisia - The city of Tunis and the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) signed an agreement on Monday relating to the project "Implementation of a pilot anti-corruption management system in the city of Tunis".

The agreement was signed by the Secretary General of the municipality of Tunis, Slimane Golli, responsible for managing municipal affairs, and the Permanent Secretary of the AIMF, Pierre Baillet, in the presence of the representative of the German cooperation agency GIZ.

In a statement to TAP, Souad Sassi, Director of International Cooperation and External Relations for the municipality of Tunis, explained that the aim of the agreement was to immediately begin implementing the governance, transparency and anti-corruption project.

Through this programme, the city of Tunis becomes the first local authority in Tunisia and Africa to commit to ISO 37001 certification - Anti-corruption management systems," reads the AIMF website.

"Through this programme, the city of Tunis is embarking on an exemplary pilot operation, which will set an example for the municipal world in Tunisia and far beyond. It will have the first local expertise trained and certified to implement this standard.

This expertise in Tunis can be promoted both nationwide to other municipalities and worldwide, in particular within the framework of the Association Internationale des Maires Francophones".

The programme supported by AIMF and GIZ will help two sub-departments to achieve ISO 37001 certification: the Sports, Youth and Children sub-department, and the Heritage sub-department, according to the same source.

With this initiative, says the association, Tunis and the AIMF are opening up a new field of decentralised cooperation in local governance.

