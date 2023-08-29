Tunisia - "The fires that broke out in the forests of Bizerte, Béja and Jendouba have been brought under control thanks to the mobilisation of all the logistical and human resources made available," the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries said on Monday. It added that the affected areas have been cooled and were now being monitored for possible emergencies.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said that Agriculture Minister Abdelmonem Belati visited the forests affected by the fire in the three governorates of Bizerte, Beja and Jendouba.

He recommended that barriers be erected between houses and the forest to ensure the safety of people living near the areas of Tamra (Sejnane delegation, Bizerte), Cape Negro and Fernana (in Jendouba).

He also called for the reforestation of areas that have been devastated by fires for more than three years and for increased surveillance and vigilance in the various forests throughout the country.

