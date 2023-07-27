Tunisia - Minister of Public Works and Housing Sarah Zaafarani announced the initiation of comprehensive reports on Wednesday morning to identify the potential repercussions of the fire that broke out at the Bizerte mobile bridge.

During a visit to the scene of the incident, Zaafrani stated that both President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden have issued instructions to conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident. They have also recommended taking necessary and immediate measures to ensure the normal functioning of this strategic facility.

Furthermore, she added that following a thorough assessment of all damages, all available mechanisms and logistical means will be mobilised to secure the bridge's services for both land and maritime transport in the future.

On the other hand, Governor of Bizerte Samir Abdellaoui, who is Head of the Local Rescue Organisation Committee, reported the reopening of the bridge to all types of vehicles and pedestrians, in parallel with the control work carried out at the scene of the completely extinguished fire.

A working session was held on this occasion, chaired by the Minister of Public Works and Housing and the Governor of Bizerte, with the participation of other members of the Committee. The session aimed to define measures to assess the impact of the fire and coordinate efforts among different stakeholders.

Local Director of Civil Protection Brigadier General Kamel Melliti confirmed to TAP that by noon on Wednesday, the sudden fire that occurred in one of the electrical modification workshops located beneath the bridge's control tower had been brought under control, with a phase of vigilance continuing.

