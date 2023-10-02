Tunisia - Tunisia forcefully condemned Sunday's terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkey, which targeted the General Directorate of Security.

Tunisia stands "in full solidarity with Turkey," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad said, and voices utter rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

Tunisia also urged the international community to pool efforts in a bid to so fight terrorism.

"Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the General Directorate of Security, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized,» Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

