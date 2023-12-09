ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.

"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference in Istanbul.

"The U.N. Security Council needs to be reformed," he added.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas, Editing by Mark Potter)