

The State of Qatar and the United States of America have signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation in the field of security of major sporting events.

The Letter of Intent was signed in Washington by HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE the US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Letter of Intent aims to enhance joint bilateral cooperation to leverage the expertise that Qatari security cadres gained through securing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in order to support efforts of securing the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, alongside Canada and Mexico.

HE the Minister of Interior reviewed with HE Alejandro Mayorkas aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in security areas and ways of enhancing and developing them, in addition to issues of common concern.

