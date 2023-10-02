RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemns and denounces the attempted terrorist attack on the General Directorate of Security of Türkiye's Interior Ministry, which led to the injury of a number of Turkish security personnel.



In a statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, it confirmed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.



The Ministry has renewed Saudi Arabia's support for all efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism and extremism in all its forms and drying up its sources of funding.



Saudi Arabia also expressed its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured, as well as its wishes for security and safety for Türkiye and its people.



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerli Kaya announced that two terrorists carried out a bomb attack on Sunday morning in the capital, Ankara, in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Interior.

