HE the Commander of the Amiri Guard Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met, at Barzan Camp on Tuesday, with Commander of Turkiye\'s Gendarmerie General Command Gen. Arif Cetin, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations of common interest in military fields and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Amiri Guard.

