Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the United States of America signed an agreement on Sunday in Doha to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior HE Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi on behalf of Qatar, and the Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis on behalf of the United States.

Additionally, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and HE the US Ambassador discussed the existing cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.

