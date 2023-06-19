Tunisia - The battle that Tunisia must wage today is a battle of existence and a socio-economic one, Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (SNJT) Noureddine Tabboubi said on Sunday in Gabes, adding that the country must rely on itself instead of resorting to others.

Chairing the commemoration of the 95th anniversary of activist Mohamed Ali Hami's death, Tabboubi further told the media that Tunisia has all attributes of success, provided a climate of trust and genuine national solidarity are established for a better future.

Mohamed Ali Hami had been ahead of his time as he had talked about the social and solidarity economy since 1924, albeit in a different way, calling for this economy to be developed and for the relevant law to be activated.

