Tunisia - Bilateral partnership meetings were held Thursday at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Centre, in Sousse, between a delegation of Libyan entrepreneurs representing the Chamber of Commerce of Misrata (Libya) and their Tunisian counterparts from the Centre and the Sahel.

These meetings are held with the aim of stimulating cooperation between businessmen of the two countries, in order to increase trade and encourage joint investments, Nejib Mellouli, president of the Central Chamber of Commerce, told TAP.

On this occasion, the participants discussed the prospects and aspects of economic cooperation and investment opportunities available between the two Chambers in the interest of both sides.

Thus, several fields of activities were at the centre of the discussions, including packaging, raw materials of the aluminium industry, cement, gypsum and ceramics, engineering and architectural design.

