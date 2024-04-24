Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass met Lesotho’s ambassador to Bahrain and Tunisia’s chargé d’affaires yesterday, exploring potential business partnerships and economic ties.

Mr Nass briefed Kuwait’s Boomo Frank Sofonia on the chamber’s role in shaping Bahrain’s economic landscape alongside the government. He expressed interest in building business relations with Lesotho, particularly in pharmaceuticals and textiles, and welcomed a potential visit by a business delegation.

Mr Sofonia highlighted Lesotho’s mining sector, particularly diamonds, while underlining investment opportunities. He also emphasised a desire to connect the Bahrain Chamber with its Lesotho counterpart.

In a separate meeting, Mr Nass discussed bilateral relations with Tunisian’s embassy’s chargé d’affaires Mouna Maaloul. He stressed the Bahraini private sector’s openness to further cooperation, particularly in addressing logistical challenges hindering trade and investment flows between the two nations.

Ms Maaloul commended the Bahrain Chamber’s efforts in promoting economic ties with Tunisia.

The meetings underscore Bahrain’s efforts to expand trade partnerships and attract investment.