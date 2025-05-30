AMMAN — Jordan and Syria on Thursday explored measures to streamline the flow of goods and passengers across their shared border to revive trade and logistics cooperation.

An economic delegation from Jordan, led by President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Al-Hajj Tawfiq, on Wednesday met in Damascus with Head of Syria’s General Authority for Land and Maritime Ports Qutaiba Badawi.

The meeting focused on eliminating logistical barriers, reducing transport costs and boosting cross-border commerce, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Discussions addressed practical steps to ease customs procedures, facilitate the movement of passengers, goods, tourists, and tour buses, and develop transit trade through both countries.

The two sides also reviewed proposals to capitalise on the strategic location of Aqaba Port, simplify foreign company registration, regulate customs clearance fees, and ensure re-exported goods from Jordan’s Zarqa Free Zone are "properly" certified with Jordanian certificates of origin.

Hajj Tawfiq called for "sustained" coordination between the two countries on matters related to border management.

He stressed the value of Jordan’s experience in customs clearance, transport, logistics and free zone operations.

"The Jordan Chamber of Commerce remains committed to building strong economic ties with Syria through partnership with the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce," Hajj Tawfiq said, adding that the goal is to establish a "model" of regional economic integration.

For his part, Badawi reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to facilitating trade and transit with Jordan, calling it a “strategic priority” for enhancing bilateral economic relations.

He said that Syria seeks to upgrade its logistical infrastructure and transform its free zones into regional trade hubs connected to international transport networks.

Badawi noted that the Syrian government is pursuing a clear strategy to revitalise the transport and logistics sectors, attract investment and stimulate economic activity.

He highlighted "ongoing" rehabilitation efforts at land crossings, aimed at accelerating customs processes and lowering costs for traders on both sides.

He also stressed that economic stability and growth in Syria would have a "positive" impact on Jordan and the wider region, pointing to significant untapped potential for cooperation in trade, logistics and investment.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

