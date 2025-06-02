AMMAN — A Brazilian trade delegation is scheduled to visit Jordan on Sunday to hold discussions with official institutions and representatives of the private sector to explore trade and investment opportunities available in the Kingdom in several economic sectors.

The delegation's five-day visit is organised by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and in coordination with the Jordanian embassy in Sao Paulo, and is headed by President of ABCC William Adeeb Deeb, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation includes business owners and executives from various economic sectors, as well as representatives from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Investment Promotion Agency of the State of Sao Paulo.

The visit will include a Jordanian-Brazilian business forum, bilateral meetings between companies, meetings at the ministries of agriculture, industry, trade and supply, and investment, and the Jordan Customs Department, as well as tours to promote tourist areas.

JCC President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said that the delegation's visit is an “important” step in the process of developing economic relations with Brazil, and opens new horizons to increase trade exchanges between the two countries, praising the efforts made by Jordanian Ambassador to Brazil Maan Masaed in this regard.

Hajj Tawfiq added that the visit will allow the delegation to see investment opportunities and the business environment, and build strategic partnerships, stressing that the choice of the delegation to visit Jordan highlights that the Kingdom is the “focus” of attention of investors and companies from various countries.

He pointed out that Brazil is one of the "most important" South American countries economically, and has “strong and developed” industries in many fields, especially in the food sector, which will contribute to boosting trade relations with Jordanian companies.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the past year amounted to JD511 million, of which JD60 million were Jordanian exports, focused on the products of the chemical industries and related products, followed by clothing and textiles and plant products such as dates, herbs and foodstuff.

