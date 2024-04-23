Riyadh: A delegation from the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) is presently on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from April 22-23, 2024.

The visit aims to review several topics related to enhancing the access of national products to Omani markets, exploring ways of cooperation in developing service exports in the logistics sector, and exchanging expertise.



During the visit, the Saudi delegation had the opportunity to tour the logistics zone and the Port of Sohar Governorate, where they familiarized themselves with the logistics services provided by Oman.

The delegation explored ways to develop and enhance logistics services exports, aiming to strengthen joint cooperation and develop the Kingdom's exports in the services sector.



This visit is part of the Saudi Export Development Authority's efforts to improve the efficiency of the export environment and open up new horizons to facilitate exporters' journeys to international and regional markets, including the Omani market.

The visit affirms the depth of economic and trade relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman.