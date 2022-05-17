Egypt - Over 2,500 participants from multiple sectors across the globe will attend the ‘Private Sector Forum’ organised by the private sector firms of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group) from June 2 to 4 at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Hosted by IsDB Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, it will be held on the sidelines of the IsDB Board of Governors Annual Meetings and will connect business communities in member countries by arranging parallel B2B and B2G scheduled meetings.

The main objective of the forum is to provide a unique platform to network and establish business relations and partnerships with other leading representatives and stakeholders from business community in order to share their related experience, success stories and best practices, while jointly exploring investment and trade opportunities offered by member countries.

Promoting PPP projects

The forum will also highlight the IsDB Group activities, services and initiatives in member countries including Egypt (investment, trade, and insurance). It will also emphasise the role of IsDB Group in promoting PPP projects and promote IsDB Group’s services to the private sectors interested in investing in Egypt.

The forum will also witness high calibre of speakers who will join and share their in-depth perspectives with the IsDB Group Entities Chief Executive Officers: Oussama Kaissi, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Eng Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).