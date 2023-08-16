El Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Nile Pharma) (NIPH) reported a 39.19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 118.965 million in FY 2022/2023, compared to EGP 89.672 million in the FY before.

Operating revenues climbed 15.5% YoY to EGP 1.012 billion in the FY ended June 30th, 2023, compared to EGP 876.780 million in FY 2021/2022.

Nile Pharma manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, various types of medical materials, chemical products, and cosmetics, as well as surgical threads and medical solutions.

