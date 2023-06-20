RABAT - Morocco's central bank paused its monetary tightening on Tuesday and kept its benchmark interest rate at 3%, following three consecutive hikes to curb inflation.

Inflation, driven by food prices, would stand at 6.2% this year before dropping to 3.8% next year, the bank said in a statement following its quarterly board meeting.

Morocco's economy would grow by 2.4% in 2023 and 3.3% next year, after expanding 1.3% in 2022, it said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)