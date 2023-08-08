Egypt Otsuka Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of the Japanese Otsuka Group, will establish a health supplements and energy drinks factory in Egypt, with expected investments exceeding EGP 1.2 billion, as per a statement on August 7th.

The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has already approved allocating a 95,000-square-meter plot of land in the 10th of Ramadan City to the company to establish the project.

The authority is ready to provide all aspects of support to help the company begin its project as soon as possible, IDA’s Chairman Mohamed Abdel Karim noted.

The factory will run on clean energy, along with applying the latest international technologies, Egypt Otsuka’s President Ahmed Zaghloul said.

