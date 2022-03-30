Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced an EGP 1.05 billion block deal on the shares of Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments.

The deal was implemented on 102.51 million shares, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company has reported an increase in consolidated net profits to EGP 193.738 million from EGP 145.198 million in the same period of 2020.

