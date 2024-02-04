Arab Finance: Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 841.391 billion in December, compared to a negative EGP 831.924 billion at the end of November, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.058 trillion at the end of December, and the foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 421.085 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 2.321 billion.

