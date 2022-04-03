Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry — the President-Designate of the UN’s 27th Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 27) — discussed global climate action and sustainable development issues with the UN’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

This comes during Shoukry’s meeting with Jeffrey Sachs — the Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the Centre for Sustainable Development at Columbia University — according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting comes in light of the keenness of the Egyptian Presidency of the COP 27 to reach out to all climate change stakeholders before hosting the actual event in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

Earlier in March, the FM held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ahmed Hafez.

The call tackled the ongoing efforts in preparation for the upcoming COP session, which will be hosted and presided by Egypt this year.

“In this context, the UN Secretary-General affirmed the support of the United Nations for Egypt’s efforts in a manner that contributes to enhancing international action to combat climate change at all levels,” he added.

The call also discussed priority issues pertaining to climate action, with the two sides agreeing to continue consultation and coordination in this regard during the coming period.

Previously, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declared Egypt’s interest in hosting the COP 27 on behalf of the African continent, adding that the conference would be “a radical turning point in international climate efforts in coordination with all parties for the benefit of Africa and the entire world.”

