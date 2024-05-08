Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna, and the World Bank’s Country Director for Egypt, Stephane Guimpert, convened to review the progress of the “Managing Air Pollution and Climate Change in Greater Cairo” project.

Minister Fouad highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative, involving key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Local Development, various governorates, the Ministry of Transport, Health, International Cooperation, Planning, and Finance. She emphasised the project’s pivotal role in integrating air quality improvement with climate change mitigation strategies. The innovative approach, conceived five years ago, seeks to engage the private sector in environmental management, particularly in the integrated solid waste management system.

The project’s novel concept promotes private sector involvement in managing a comprehensive waste treatment facility, aiming to establish a city dedicated to integrated waste management. This facility will cater to the governorates producing the most waste, thereby streamlining waste processing.

Minister Amna elaborated on the project’s objectives, which are spearheaded by the Egyptian government in partnership with the World Bank. The primary goal is to enhance air quality by diminishing the levels of detrimental air pollutants, like ultrafine particulate matter and greenhouse gases, that pose risks to public health and the economy.

Furthermore, Amna underscored the project’s contribution to superior environmental governance. By tackling air pollution and climate change, the initiative aspires to mitigate adverse climatic effects, ultimately elevating the standard of living for Egyptians. This aligns with the nation’s Vision 2030, the government’s action plan, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

