The Chairperson of the General Authority for Health Care and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Health Insurance and Decent Life projects at the Ministry of Health and Population, Ahmed Al-Sobki, received the Ambassador of Singapore to Cairo, Dominic Goh, on Sunday. The meeting discussed ways to enhance strategic cooperation between Egypt and Singapore in the healthcare sector.

According to a statement by Al-Sobki, the meeting focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation in the fields of advanced medical care and training of health personnel. The meeting also discussed the possibility of exchanging visits between consultants and health staff to share experiences between the two countries in the field of management, operation, and provision of services and advanced medical care in health facilities.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experiences in applying artificial intelligence systems and innovative technological solutions in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the meeting explored mechanisms for promoting medical tourism between the two countries, as well as benefiting from successful partnership models between the government and private sectors in Singapore as one of the successful international models.

Al-Sobki pointed out that this is a golden opportunity to attract foreign and local capital that wants to invest in health, with the promising investment opportunities provided by comprehensive health insurance in various fields. He stressed the importance of enhancing opportunities to exchange experiences and cooperation with Singapore to improve development and innovation in health care. He also expressed his interest in working as a twin with leading hospitals in Singapore’s medical sector and cooperating in the field of innovative medical solutions.

He added that Singapore has large investments in Egypt in various fields, and expressed his hope for more cooperation and investment in the healthcare field in the future. He also said that the Health Care Authority has internationally accredited health facilities that provide high-quality medical services, which qualify it to implement large medical tourism programs. This opens new horizons for cooperation between the two countries in the field of medical tourism.

Ambassador Goh praised the great progress that Egypt has achieved in the field of health care and affirmed Singapore’s readiness to contribute to this development and strengthen health cooperation with Egypt. He also expressed Singapore’s readiness to exchange and transfer expertise in areas such as health technology development, training programs, practical research systems, and medical tourism. He also commended the great support given by Egypt’s political leadership to the health sector, which made Egypt a global destination for medical care, medical tourism, and health investments.

