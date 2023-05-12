Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and his Portuguese counterpart Manuel Pizarro signed on Tuesday evening a cooperation protocol to enhance the capacities of the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

During the protocol signing ceremony, Abdel Ghaffar expressed his appreciation for the visit of his Portuguese counterpart to Egypt, which lasted for several days, during which fruitful discussions took place and a number of medical facilities were visited in Egypt, as the visit is an opportunity for both countries to deepen partnership and cooperation in the health care sector.

The minister referred to the Egyptian state’s keenness to exchange experiences and cooperate with advanced health care systems in Portugal, which contributes to strengthening health care systems and improving services provided to citizens of the two countries, pointing to the Ministry of Health and Population’s aspiration to explore new areas of cooperation and partnership between Egypt and Portugal.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the protocol includes cooperation between Egypt and Portugal in the areas of developing health care systems, using modern technologies in this field, developing systems for planning, implementing and following up health care services in general.

It also includes exchanging experts and qualifying medical personnel in various medical specialities and medical assistance on the latest scientific protocols and modern technologies.

Abdel Ghaffar added that, according to the protocol, the health sectors of the two countries cooperate in exchanging information and experiences in the field of information systems and digitizing the health care sector at all levels, as well as exchanging experiences in scientific research, in addition to exchanging experiences and qualifying cadres to support and develop the pharmaceutical industry, preparations and medical supplies.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

