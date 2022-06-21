Egypt - Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea met with Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani on Monday to discuss incentivising Qatari companies to invest in the Egyptian market.

The meeting also tackled ways to develop economic relations and possibilities of benefiting from the great potentials of the two countries and implementing joint projects that contribute to the advancement of the two countries’ economies.

Moreover, they discussed developments in the global economic situation and files of common interest within the framework of Gamea’s current visit to Qatar.

Furthermore, Gamea stressed the importance of benefiting from the good relationship that links the two countries, leadership, and people to enhance commercial, industrial, and investment relations, inviting Qatari companies to invest in the Egyptian market and take advantage of the distinguished investment opportunities available in a large number of productive and service sectors.

Additionally, she called on Qatari companies in sectors of importance to satisfy their import needs from the Egyptian side.

The minister also pointed out that the meeting covered restructuring the Egyptian-Qatari Joint Business Council and the use of distinguished cadres in a way that contributes to strengthening cooperation and economic integration.

This is in addition to encouraging the private sectors of the two countries to increase the rates of joint investments and inter-trade between Egypt and Qatar during the coming period.

She also highlighted the importance of strengthening joint efforts between the two governments and their business communities to expand Egyptian-Qatari investment projects, especially since there are industrial partnerships between 4,500 Egyptian and Qatari companies.

Moreover, the minister has invited a delegation from the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry to visit Cairo in the near future.

Additionally, the meeting tackled all trade agreements signed between the two countries and the possibilities of benefiting from these agreements, as well as the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) in increasing rates of trade exchange in the coming period.

For his part, Al-Thani affirmed his country’s keenness to develop relations with the sisterly state of Egypt in various fields and at all levels.

He also stressed the importance of building on the brotherly relations between the peoples of the two countries and translating them into concrete cooperation projects that will pique the interest of the Qatari and Egyptian economies alike.

