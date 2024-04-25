Cairo – Egypt-based HRTech bluworks has raised a $1 million pre-Seed investment round led by Saudi venture capital firm Khawarizmi Ventures, according to a recent press release.

bluworks plans to use the fundraising transaction to improve its product and expand its team, in addition to enhancing the management of blue-collar workers in the region.

Founded in 2022, bluworks is the only HRTech software as a service (SaaS) platform in the region focused on managing the lifecycle of blue-collar employees in key sectors.

It covers industries, such as retail, food and beverage (F&B), facility management, healthcare, education, and construction.

Hussein Wahdan, Co-Founder of bluworks, said: “Since the process of managing this type of workforce is so manual, errors frequently occur, leading to penalties and deducted salaries with no oversight from the workers, causing them to leave and ultimately contributing to high turnover rates.”

Farah Osman, Co-Founder of bluworks, commented: “There is no shortage of industry use cases similar to Egypt around the world, and we are eager to tackle them with our innovative workforce management solutions.”

Ameer Sherif, Venture Partner at Khwarizmii Ventures, highlighted: “Egypt has one of the largest workforce populations in the MENA and Africa region; however, there are very few software solutions that are truly localised."

“Like with many emerging markets, solutions to automate workforce management are still lacking. We believe that the bluworks team has the right mix of local understanding, and commercial and technical capability to lead this space in Egypt and later in other regional markets,” Sherif added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

