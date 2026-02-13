Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Thursday’s trading session on a positive note after the EGX30 index climbed by 1.59% to 50,490.2 points.

Likewise, the EGX33 Shariah index rose by 0.98% to 5,255.03 points, while the EGX35-LV went up by 0.78% to 5,148.04 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.59% at 12,931.2 points and by 0.62% at 17,929.64 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit 6.850 billion through the exchange of 1.680 billion shares over 145,806 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap stood at EGP 3.295 trillion.

Egyptians took over 80.5% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 14.33% and 5.17%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 68.18% of the trading shares, whereas institutions equaled 31.81%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 450.542 million and EGP 97.437 million, respectively. Foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 547.979 million