Banque Misr signed a cooperation protocol with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and young entrepreneurs, according to an email statement on October 20th.

The project aims to build the competencies of Egyptian young people and provide them with social and economic support.

Banque Misr is always keen on supporting youth, as well as the activities of the sports ministry, in all fields, as young people are representing a large segment of Egyptian society, the bank’s Chairman, Mohamed El-Etreby, commented.

