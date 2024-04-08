Egypt’s National Wages Council (NWC) has announced a significant hike in the minimum wage to EGP 6000, set to take effect from May 2024. The decision, aimed at bolstering the welfare of private sector workers was made during the council’s session on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Hala El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and saw the participation of several key divs including Ali El-Meselhi, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Minister of Labour, Hassan Shehata, and Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Public Enterprise Sector.

This milestone adjustment, according to El Said, underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of workers amidst evolving economic landscapes, both domestically and internationally.

El-Said stressed the importance of striking a balance between the welfare of employees and the operational needs of businesses, particularly amid ongoing challenges. She reiterated the government’s dedication to upholding workers’ rights, ensuring a decent standard of living, fostering stability in enterprises, and driving productivity to advance the nation’s development agenda.

The journey towards this new benchmark wage has been a steady progression. Starting from EGP 2400 in January 2022, the minimum wage was incrementally raised to EGP 2700 in January 2023, followed by another increase to 3000 pounds in July of the same year.

Subsequently, in January 2024, it was raised to EGP 3500, culminating in the current elevation to EGP 6000, encompassing all components of wages including employers’ contributions to social security.

Notably, small-scale ventures with less than ten employees have been exempted from this mandate. Additionally, a three-month window for lodging complaints and appeals has been established, overseen by a committee chaired by the Minister of Labour.

In his remarks, Minister of Labour, Hassan Shehata, underscored that this decision aligns with the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, aiming to enhance support for workers, often referred to as the “soldiers of production.”

Shehata highlighted the government’s commitment to uplifting living standards for workers and fostering conducive work environments, which in turn, would drive increased productivity, benefiting both employers and employees alike.

Following the issuance of the NWC’s decision, the Ministry of Labour will promptly disseminate detailed guidelines to its directorates across all governorates, outlining the execution protocol in accordance with Labour Law No. 12 of 2003.

