Indian broadcaster Zee Entertainment said on Friday it has initiated a 15% cut in its workforce as the company is in the middle of a slew of cost-cutting measures.
(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
