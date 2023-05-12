Alexandria New Medical Center’s (Alex NMC) net profits dropped by 38.49% year-on-year (YoY) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 11th.

The company recorded a net profit of EGP 5.553 million in Q1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 9.029 million in Q1 2022.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 68.606 million during the first three months of 2023, rising from EGP 62.366 million in the same quarter last year.

Alex NMC is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of medical diagnostic and treatment services in various medical fields.

The company focuses hospital operations, which consists of a range of medical specializations, including gynecology, general surgery, and pediatrics, among others.

