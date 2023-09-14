Three Arab and Chinese companies are looking forward to establishing wind farms in Egypt with up to $600 million in investments, government sources told Al Borsa News.

Two firms will submit a detailed offer, including the farms' capacities and proposed prices per kilowatt (KW), to the officials by the end of September, as they seek to start execution of the projects within the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the sources said.

Moreover, they expressed their interest in acquiring a stake in Zaafarana wind farms which are set to be offered for sale to a strategic investor, the sources added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).