AMMAN — A two-day national exercise "Darb Al Aman (3)" (Safety Path (3) in English) will kick off on Monday with the aim of assessing the preparedness of public and private institutions in dealing with earthquakes and their aftermath.

Organised by the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), the exercise serves as a test of national capabilities, including response and rescue operations, infrastructure resilience, updating database-related assistance distribution, and effective dissemination of awareness messages during and after earthquakes, ensuring the continuation of daily activities.

The exercise will include multiple scenarios such as evacuations, rescue operations, temporary closures, activation of alarm systems and a security presence in several regions, starting at around 10am. These activities will be carried out without causing inconvenience to the general public, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

