AMMAN — A joint Jordanian-Kuwaiti statement was issued on Wednesday at the end of the visit of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, to Jordan.

The statement underlined the historic Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During his visit to the Kingdom on 23-24 April, which was a response to a Royal invitation, Kuwait Emir held bilateral talks with His Majesty King Abdullah, followed by an extended session attended by members of both delegations.

The discussions covered various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields and ways of enhancing it to meet the aspirations of the two peoples.

During their talks, His Majesty and His Highness stressed the importance of strengthening joint Arab action to address emerging challenges, serve Arab causes and enhance bilateral relations and build on them to strengthen cooperation mechanisms in various fields towards the desired integration.

Both His Majesty and Sheikh Meshal commended the cooperation achieved in the investment and tourism sectors and discussed ways to increase trade exchange between the two countries.

They directed officials in both countries to take necessary steps to encourage investors and businessmen to explore opportunities and potentials in economic, investment and trade fields, and emphasised the need to expand joint cooperation to other sectors, including healthcare, energy, medical tourism, hospitality, transportation, aviation training, culture, higher education and cultural exchanges.

His Majesty and Kuwait emir also directed officials in both countries to begin preparations for the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee, which is scheduled to be held in Kuwait later this year.

His Majesty and His Highness reaffirmed their support for regional security and stability and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions in resolving disputes and conflicts.

They emphasised the need to open channels of communication to build bridges of partnership and cooperation, to promote values of solidarity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and to ensure sustainable growth and stability in the region.

At the same time, they stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of States in their territories and refraining from interfering in their internal affairs.

His Majesty and His Highness also stressed the importance of reducing tensions in the region, avoiding military escalation and finding just, comprehensive and lasting peaceful solutions to regional conflicts.

They reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause and stressed that the achievement of a just solution to this issue meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people on the basis of a two-state solution that ensures the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, is the only way to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

Both sides stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. The Emir of Kuwait underlined the important role of the Hashemite Custodianship over these sites in preserving their Arab Islamic and Christian identity.

They highlighted the essential role of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in managing the Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, which covers 144 dunams and serves as a pure place of worship for Muslims.

They also stressed the importance of ensuring maritime security and stability in the region, in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in order to safeguard global interests.

Both leaders stressed the need to respect the agreements and bilateral arrangements concluded among the countries of the region, considering them essential for achieving the desired state integration.

In a related context, they urged Iraq to reconsider its decision to abrogate the Security Exchange Protocol signed with Kuwait in 2008, stressing its importance in ensuring the security of the Khawr Abd Allah waterway against terrorist or transnational organised criminal activities.

Ian addition, His Majesty King Abdullah bestowed the Hashemite Order of Hussein Bin Ali on Sheikh Meshal, reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations. At the end of the visit, Sheikh Meshal thanked His Majesty King Abdullah for the warm hospitality extended to them during their stay in Jordan and invited His Majesty to visit Kuwait.

The invitation was accepted, with the date to be determined later through diplomatic channels.

