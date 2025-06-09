AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez witnessed the signing of a joint declaration on the strategic partnership between Jordan and Spain on Thursday.

The declaration aims to elevate bilateral relations between Jordan and Spain to a strategic level in the development-related, economic, commercial, social, cultural and defence fields, with the aim of achieving goals of mutual interest, and enhancing security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the agriculture sector, and an extradition agreement were signed.

During expanded talks with Prime Minister Sánchez, His Majesty emphasised the significance of these agreements, which will serve to enhance cooperation between the two countries across all fields, and noted the importance of maintaining coordination, and building on the two countries’ long history of mutual respect and commitment to the pursuit of peace and stability around the world.

The King expressed appreciation for Spain’s support to Jordan’s services to refugees, as well as its economic and administrative modernisation efforts, noting readiness to deepen cooperation in the economic and tourism fields.

Speaking about regional developments, His Majesty praised Spain’s position calling for an end to the war on Gaza, and ensuring that delivery of humanitarian aid reaches all areas of the Strip.

The King highlighted the importance of Spain’s decision to recognise the Palestinian state, a step that will lead to more support for the Palestinian people.

His Majesty said work is underway to gain more European support for the Arab plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents, commending Spain as the voice of reason and wisdom.

The King warned of the dangers of unilateral measures targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, and Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

His Majesty reiterated the need to step up international efforts to support Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights to establish their independent state on the basis of the two-state solution.

For his part, Prime Minister Sánchez praised Jordan’s important efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty, to promote security and stability in the region and the world, noting Jordan’s vital role in supporting Palestinians.

Sánchez added that the war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians, must be brought to an end.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Spain Raghad Al Saqqa attended the talks.

