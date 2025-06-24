AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen on Monday met with a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to discuss cooperation and accelerating the progress of joint development projects.

The meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters, was attended by the ministry’s Secretary General Jamal Qutaishat and representatives from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Abul Samen expressed appreciation for the Saudi fund’s continued support in financing a range of vital projects across the Kingdom, reiterating the ministry’s commitment to fostering deeper collaboration with the Fund and addressing any challenges that may hinder project implementation.

He also commended the SFD’s contributions to school construction projects, which have significantly improved educational infrastructure and helped alleviate overcrowding in classrooms.

The minister also stressed the importance of immediate communication regarding any project-related obstacles, assuring the ministry’s readiness to resolve issues in coordination with relevant authorities.

During the meeting, Director of the Buildings Department at the ministry Iman Obeidat presented an overview of ongoing school construction projects funded by the SFD, as well as future plans under the framework of continued Jordanian-Saudi cooperation.

The discussions come as part of the ministry’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with international donors and ensure the effective delivery of development projects in support of Jordan’s sustainable growth, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The minister also emphasised the need to uphold the highest standards of transparency and to adhere strictly to agreed project timelines. He also called for enhanced coordination with all stakeholders and close monitoring of both technical and financial aspects to ensure smooth and uninterrupted progress.

He also underlined the importance of timely and regular disbursement of project-related funds to avoid delays in implementation.

The SFD delegation commended the ministry’s efforts in managing and executing SFD-financed projects, expressing their commitment to continued coordination and cooperation in the period ahead. They reiterated the Fund’s dedication to supporting projects that serve shared interests and contribute to Jordan’s development objectives.

