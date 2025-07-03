RIYADH - Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid Al-Khereiji revealed that his country intends to increase the number of its embassies in African countries to more than 40 over the coming years.

He also expressed Saudi Arabia's aspiration to invest $25 billion in Africa. Al-Kheraiji made the remarks while attending a reception marking the annual Africa Day commemoration, held at the Culture Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.



Al-Kheraiji stated that Saudi Arabia will finance and secure $10 billion in exports to Africa and provide $5 billion in additional development financing to Africa by 2030.

"Saudi Arabia also affirms its commitment to developing cooperation and partnerships with African countries, expanding trade and integration, and enhancing consultation, coordination, and mutual support within international organizations on issues of common interest," he said.



Al-Khereiji explained that African countries occupy a significant position on the country's foreign policy map and diplomatic network.

"Saudi Arabia has provided more than $45 billion to support development and humanitarian projects in 54 African countries," he said while noting that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided more than $450 million in aid to 46 African countries.



The deputy minister emphasized that Africa is a continent of promising opportunities, with its natural resources, ambitious youth, and renewable potential.

"Despite the challenges of conflict and climate change, the spirit of African cooperation and the aspirations of the continent's people for peace, justice, and development remain stronger than any challenge," he added.

